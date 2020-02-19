DR. DAZELLE D. SIMPSON, M.D.

95, retired pediatrician, died February 9 at Mercy Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Dr. George A. Simpson, M.D.; sons: George A. Simpson, Jr., Gregory D. Simpson and Gary A. Simpson; two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public Viewing beginning at 6 p.m., Friday at Christ Episcopal Church; Litany Service will follow. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. 

