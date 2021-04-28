DR. INEZ M. ROWE

nurse, died April 24. Survivors include: daughters: Chryll Person, Priscilla Smith, Dr. Loretta Amica, Christina Morrow, and Lachan Rowe; son: Ronald W. Shepard. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Church of God Prophecy, 5901 NW 22 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33147.

