DYATHA E. COLEBROOK

70, retired police officer for Miami-Dade County Police Department, died February 18. Survivors include: husband: Arthur; son: Brandon; daughter: Candice; grandchildren; brother: Kenneth Williams; sister: Barbara Williams; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Woodlawn West.

