EARL CARROL, JR.

44, disabled, died March 16. Survivors include his father, Earl J. Carroll, Sr.; mother, Lucille W. Carroll; sister, Tasha Carroll-Seal and Awana Carrol Russell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., Monday, March 30 in the chapel. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 31 at Woodlawn South Cemetery.

Load entries