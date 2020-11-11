EARL J. CARROLL SR.

EARL J. CARROLL SR., 89, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, died November 2. Survivors include wife: Lucille Carroll; daughters: Tasha Carroll- Seals (Troy) and Awana Carroll Russell (Cedric); sons: Steven Carroll (Audrey), Tarnell Carroll, and Taya Dupree; sisters: Jean Morley, and Judy Nelson; many grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday, November 19 in the chapel. Graveside Service 12 p.m., Friday, November 20 at Woodlawn South Cemetery.

