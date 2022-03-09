EARL TILLMAN JR.

51, teacher and coach for Miami-Dade County       Public Schools, died February 26. Survivors includes mother: Cherrie Tillman; daughters: Bryana and Zabhrya Tillman; sister: Stephanie Russell and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

