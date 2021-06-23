EARTHA LEE LOLLAR

70, retired, died June 15. Survivors include: two brothers: Edward Lollar, II and Jefferey J. Lollar; sister-in-law: Elena Z. Peraza; six children: Zeldrina Beecham, Henley J. Beecham, Jr., Casey Beecham, Nakisha Beecham, John S. Lollar, and Darveed Y. Lollar;  11 grandchildren,  two great-grandchildren, two nieces,  three nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Gospel Arena International Ministry, 7511 NW 7 Avenue, Miami, FL 33150.

