EDDIE B. ALLEN SR.

86, retired delivery driver for Cy’s Cleaners, died May 13. Survivors include wife: Mildred; sons: Eddie Jr., Jeffrey and Sheldon Allen; daughters: Kathelia Ware, Denise Carr, Felicia Slaymon and Rossicia Allen; host of grandchildren, brothers and sisters; other relative and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Church of God Tabernacle True Holiness located at 1351 NW 67 Street, Miami FL. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries