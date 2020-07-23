EDDY PIERRE-JEROME

72, retired from Jackson Memorial Hospital/Lock Town in 2010, died July 14 at Hillcrest Nursing Facility, Hollywood, FL. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jan Pierre-Jerome; daughters, Valerie, Ludmilla, Enouse, Nancy, Georgie and Amy; his loving sisters, Yolande, MonaLisa, and Claudette. Viewing 5-7 p.m., Friday at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 1600 N. University, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Miramar, FL.

