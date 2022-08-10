EDNA JOHNSON WILLIAMS

94, retired librarian for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died July 31. Survivors include her son: Gerald A. Williams (Florida); daughter: Sharon D. Williams; grandsons: Carlis A. Williams, Derrall K. Williams, and Timothy Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Ivy Beyond the Wall Service 6:30 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.  

