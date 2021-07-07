EDWARD JACKSON

 81, retired forklift operator, died July 2 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include: a devoted and loving wife: Ruby Jackson; son: Edward Lamont Jackson; two daughters: Angela Jackson and Michelle Jackson; one grandson: Edward Jackson III; sister: Martha Lewis, brothers: Mack Arthur Jackson, Fred Jackson, and Willie Jackson. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Private Services.

