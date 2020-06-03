ELAINE EMILY JOYNER

63, postal service clerk, died May 25 at Palmetto General Hospital. Survivors: son: Marlon Broadnax; daughter: Malaina Chapman; sisters: Clemantine Gardner, Priscilla Hatcher, Arme Joyner; brothers: Trevin Joyner, Zachary Joyner; granddaughter: Ayana Miller. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Church.

Load entries