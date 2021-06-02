ELDER CHARLES R. LESTER, SR.

65, minister, died May  28 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include: wife: Pastor Carol Nash-Lester; sons: Reginald Lester and Charles Lester, Jr.; daughters: Armenthis Lester, Quitonia Thompson and Jennifer Holmes; brother: Ricky Lester; sister: Bernita Lee, numerous grandchildren and godchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing  5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at Bethel Apostolic Temple. Service 10 a.m., Monday, June 7 at the church. Burial at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.

Load entries