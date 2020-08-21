ELISE L. HATCHER JACKSON

61, died August 11 at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville, GA. Survivors: mother, Elvenia Hatcher; brother, Frank D. Hatcher, Jr.; children, Takeitha (James) Davis-Trimble, Sheria (Osaiah) Young, Roshonda (Albert) Booker, Roosevelt Jackson, Jr. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Hill Crest Memorial Garden in Quitman, GA.

