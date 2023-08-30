ELIZABETH BAIN PHILLIPS

96, retired custodian for Federal Building, died August 25. Survivors include daughters: Sherriel Edwards Turner, Yvonne Edwards Ashe, and Floy Edwards Glynn; grandchildren: Joe’l and Janae Turner and Kelwyn Glynn; sisters: Miriam Bethel, Hazel Jupp, Barbara Rahming, Betty Bain Richardson, Judith Knowles and Keva Bain; other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 - 11 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m., Saturday at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

 

