ELIZABETH C. JOHNSON

95, owner for Peewee’s Daycare Center, died June 19 at home. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 11:43 am
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));