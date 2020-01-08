ELIZABETH MCDUFFIE

88, cosmetologist, died January 2. Survivors include her husband: Collis; children: Zella McDuffie-Smith, Valerie McDuffie Stancil, Edna McDuffie, Tammie McDuffie, Carl McDuffie and Edward McDuffie; brother: John T. Moss, Sr. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church.
