ELIZABETH MCDUFFIE

88, cosmetologist, died January 2.  Survivors include her husband: Collis; children: Zella McDuffie-Smith, Valerie McDuffie Stancil, Edna McDuffie, Tammie McDuffie, Carl McDuffie and Edward McDuffie; brother: John T. Moss, Sr.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church.

