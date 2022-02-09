ELLA MAE SNOW

95, retired housekeeper for Hospital died January 27. Survivors include sons: Johnnie L and Charlie; daughters: Ella Mae, Minnie Mae, Barbara, Fannie Mae and Catherine; grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 3 - 5 p.m., Friday. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Church of the Open Door. Interment: Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial.
