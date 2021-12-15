ELLAWEES BRYANT MYERS

86, private domestic worker, died December 11 at home. Survivors include her daughter: Kimmberly Myers; grandchildren: Andre Meyers, Willie Murphy, Shianne Myers, and William Myers; great-grandsons: Andre Myers II and Terrence Myers; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Monday, December 20 in the chapel. Service 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 21 in the chapel.

Load entries