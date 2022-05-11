ELLIS CHARLES MILLER

70, retired airborne ranger, died April 7 in Reidsville, GA. Survived by his children: Charles Miller (Sabrina) of Miami, FL. Dedra Tyler (Calvin) of Miami/Reidsville; siblings: Odessa Miller of Miami, FL. Kenneth Miller of Atlanta, GA, Jeffery Miller (Sandra) of Columbia South Carolina,  Artis Miller(Angela) of Miami, FL.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; dogs: Zina and Goldie; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Favorite quotes: “Yeah” and “good Lordy in the morning”. Services were held in Reidsville, GA.

