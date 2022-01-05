ELOISE NICHOLS JOHNSON

91, retired social worker, died December 20. Viewing 6 - 8 p.m., Friday in the chapel, 17475 NW 27 Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Jesus People Ministries Church International, 4055 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL. 33055. Burial at Vista Memorial Gardens.

