ELOUISE WILLIAMS-NELSON

96, retired environmental services for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died November 17. Survivors include: daughters: Cynthia Gorham (Walter) and Doylene Tarver (Willie); son: Rev. Willie Nelson (Harriet); grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

