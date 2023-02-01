ELSAIDA D. ANDERS

91, retired nurse for Miami-Dade County Public Health Department, died January 27 at home. Survivors includes her daughter: Janis Lindsay(Bruce); grandsons: Kyle Lindsay and Drew Lindsay; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 9 a.m., Saturday at Church of The Open Door.

