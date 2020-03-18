ELVIN FORESTER BODIE

84, retired, died March 3 at home. Survivors: wife, Viola Bodie; two sons, Wellesley and Kelvin; brother, Preston McPhee; two grandchildren, Sheldon and Kevin; a host of relatives and friends. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1790 NW 55 Street, Miami.

Load entries