ELVIS REESE HARRIS

59, certified nursing assistant, died at home. Survivors include siblings: Lyntonia “Foxy” Harris of Miami Florida, Rev. Cheryl Harris-Riviera of East Chicago Indiana, Malcolm Harris of New York City, Mell Harris Sr. (Vera) of Jacksonville, Florida, Special Nephew Bremond Harris and Special Niece Melva Harris-Rozier of West Palm Beach Florida.  Private Service. 

