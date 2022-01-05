EMILY DIANE FELDER PAYNE

76, homemaker and Class of 1976 MNW Bulls, died December 31. Survivors include: Schnell, Levy, Jr predeceased, Valeria, Norman, Cassandra and Alvina. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Tabor AME Church, 5410 NW 27 Avenue, Ocala. FL 34475.

