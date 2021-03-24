EMILY MCNAIR IRIZARRY

74, retired from the Port of Miami, died March 13 at home. Survivors include: husband: Ricky Irizarry; brother: William Gibson; daughters: Pamela Chandler Chambers and Honda McNair. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1p.m., Saturday in the chapel.  8080 NW 22 Avenue. Burial at Forrest Lawn Cemetery, Ft Lauderdale, FL.

