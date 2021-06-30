ERIC JONES

55, mechanic, died in Tennessee. Survivors include: wife: Queen Johnson Jones; Mother: Queen Rebecca Jones; sons: Eric Jr., and Jarnell. sisters: Sonja Jones, Paulette Johnson, and Ethel Lewis. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Faith Temple located at 2301 N.W. 22 Street, Lauderhill, FL., 33311.

