ERMA JEAN WILLIAMS DIXON

Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.