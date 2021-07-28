ERNESTINE RICHARDSON BELLAMY

104, entrepreneur, Family Affair Restaurant and Catering Service, died July 17. Survivor include her son: Eldredge Sr; daughter: Joy; son-in-law: Jerome; daughters-in-law: Cathy, Brenda, Elizabeth, and Christina; grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews. Viewing 10 a.m., Today follow by the service at 11a.m., at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

