ERROLEE P. SMITH

73, retired educator for Miami-Dade Public Schools, died July 7.  Survivors include her husband, Richard C. Smith III; sons, Richard IV and Dominique Simmons; daughter-in-law, Darlysa; grandson, Taylor; brothers, Joseph Burrows (Minnie) of Valrico, FL and Leon Burrows (Eulah) of Ave Maria, FL; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., today in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.                                                                                           

