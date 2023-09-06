ESSIE MAE BATTLE

74, retired cafeteria manager for Miami Dade County Public Schools, died August 31 at home. Viewing 5 – 7p.m., Friday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church located at 344 SW 4 Avenue, Homestead, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the Church.

 

