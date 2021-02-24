ETHEL HARDEMON

92, entrepreneur and owner of Hardemon’s Market died February 19 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: her sons: Walter Hardemon, Billy Hardemon, Allen Hardemon, Norris Hardemon, Phillip Hardemon, Roy Hardemon, Marvellous Hardemon and  Shepiro Hardemon; daughters: Carol Hardemon, Danette Hardemon, Lawanda Hardemon, April Wiwo and Zebrina Jones; Preceded in death by her Husband: L.G. Hardemon; sons: Ronnie Hardemon and George Hardemon; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m.,  Saturday at  Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens.

Load entries