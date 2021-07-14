EUGENE MORRISON SIMMONS

84, laborer with Teamsters Local 769, died July 5 at home. Survivors include: Wife of 53 years, Minnie Mae; children: Barbara Holder, Caroline Driver, James Jones (Lauretta), and Ruthie Luster (Arthur); Like-a-son: James Hardwick; one brother: Isaac Simmons; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing 2 - 5 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Miami, with Covid-19 Protocols

