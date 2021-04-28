EUGENE WALKER

85, retired school teacher for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died April 25 at Baptist Hospital. Survivors include his daughter: Jacinta Walker; son: Eugene Daryl Walker; brothers: Jessie Walker and Benny Walker; sister: Mattie Smith; granddaughter: Rashad Z. Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 9 -10 a.m., Friday followed by the service 10 a.m., in the chapel.

