EVA GRANT MACKEY

98, wife of the Late Bishop Charles Irwin Mackey/ retired surgical technician for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died February 2 at home. Survivors include her sons, Charles Albert Mackey, Brian Mackey, Edwin Glyn Mackey, Kevin Kin Mackey; daughters, Doreen Mackey Lewis, Dr. Lolida T. Dobbs; Ruby Mackey, and Valarine Mackey Seay; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at The Church of God of Prophecy #1.   

