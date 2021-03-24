EVANGELIST FREEDA GENELL HEATH

65, died March 18. Survivors include: daughters: Allicia Spiller and Marketa A Johnson; brother: Anthony P Heath; sister: Shirley Sears (Harvey); grandson: Manjarieo Johnson; granddaughters: Alona Naylor and Ashley Lawson; numerous godchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Private graveside service at Caballero Rivero Dade North.

