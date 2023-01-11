EVELYN COOPER CAMPBELL

90, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died January 9. Survivors include her son: Dr. William Campbell (Faye); daughter: Angela Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Church of The Open Door.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));