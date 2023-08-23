EVELYN J. JACKSON

95, retired teacher, died August 15 at home. Service 11 a.m., Today at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 1350 NW 95 Street, Miami, FL.

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load entries