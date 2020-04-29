EVELYN MARIE HARRIS WYNN

retired media specialists for Miami Dade Public Schools, died April 20. She was active in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, The Charmettes, Incorporated, her church and community. Her husband, William A. Wynn preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Dwayne and sisters, Delores Jean Brown, Doris Jeanette Haynes and Ruth Terrell. A dedicated and committed wife, mother, sister and friend, she had an irrepressible and loving spirit and all who knew her are saddened by her passing. A private service will take place at the New Birth Baptist Cathedral of Faith International. In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of love.
