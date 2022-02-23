EVERALD FLOWERS SR.

79, accountant, died February 10 at home. He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Gloria; children: Everald Jr. and Lakeesha; brother: Ronald; grandchildren: Ereck, Eryn, Caroline, and Cassidy; a host of family and friends.  Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel. Internment 2 p.m., Monday, February 28, at Vista Memorial Gardens.

Load entries