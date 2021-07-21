FELECIA DURHAM

52, tractor trailer driver for USPS, died July 11.  Survivors include husband: Andre Williams; children: Dontavian Myers and Taviona R. Williams; grandchild:  Nartavia Myers; mother: Gloria Durham; father: Bernard Durham,Sr; siblings:  Angela Burnette, Katera Durham, Daphne Wilson, Mario Alston and Bernard Durham, Jr.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Greater Love Full Gospel Baptist Church. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries