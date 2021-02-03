FIFIA L. JENKINS

79,  retired secretary-administrator assistant for Premier Beverage Company died January 25 at home. Survivors include: her husband: Nelson Jenkins; sons: Ronald Jones Jr., Milton Jones, Malcolm Jones Sr. (Tia), and Nelson Jenkins III; daughters, Stephanie Madison, Lynn Ali, Karen Jenkins, and Lorraine Jenkins; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services were held.          

