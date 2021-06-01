Defying the odds was not uncommon for Albert Dotson Sr., who worked his way up to becoming the first Black store manager of Sears Roebuck & Company and first Black president of the Orange Bowl Committee, among other achievements.
The longtime community advocate passed away Saturday at the age of 83, after living what can only be referred to as a fulfilled life.
Born to a single mother in Memphis, Tenn., in 1938, Dotson faced many challenges that he did not let define him. His mother worked as a housekeeper to care for him before she later remarried.
Dotson completed his high school education in Detroit before taking on an entry-level position with Sears, then working up the ranks. The job brought him to Chicago, Atlanta and later Miami, where he chose to settle in 1976.
Once in Miami, Dotson hit the ground running with several leadership roles at various organizations across the county. He became involved with the United Way of Miami-Dade, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board.
His dedication to the South Florida community landed him an appointment by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush to join the board of trustees of Florida International University, where he served as chair for three years. There, he helped found FIU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and College of Law.
A family man at heart, Dotson enjoyed spending time with Earlene, his wife of 62 years, five children and 13 grandchildren. He saw to it that all his children were put through college before he himself returned to school for a Ph.D. in philosophy.
Other roles he held in the community included president of the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP, life member of 100 Black Men of America and a board of trustees member for Barry University, Florida Memorial University and Baptist Health South Florida.
Dotson’s homegoing celebration will take place June 10.
