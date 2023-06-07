FLOREDDA C. GAINEY

94, teacher, died May 27 at Vitas Healthcare Center. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Today at Range Miami Chapel located at 5727 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 11 a.m., Thursday at St. Paul AME Church located at 1892 NW 51 Terrace, Miami, FL.
