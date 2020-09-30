FRANCES HALL JACKSON

FRANCES HALL JACKSON,100 years and six months old, retired from the Miami Veterans Hospital,died September 23 in Springhill, Florida. Mrs. Jackson is survived by one daughter, Chonita Williams, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Viewing 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Satruday in the chapel. Service 12: 00 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

