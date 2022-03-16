FRANCES O. WILLIAMS

77, school crossing guard for Broward County Public Schools, died March 10 at Aventura Hospital. Survivors include her daughters: Raylene Thompson and Tametra Williams; sons: Robert Williams and Theordrick Williams; sisters: Luella Page and Genice Scott; brothers: Terry Joseph (Dianne), Ernest Davis and Glenroy Joseph; a host of grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other relatives. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday at Greater Holy Cross Missionary Baptist Church.

