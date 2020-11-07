FRANCINE I POLLER

FRANCINE I POLLER, 87, retired Miami Dade County School board member, died October 28 in Waycross, Georgia. A former resident of Miami, Florida, She was a faithful member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Liberty City. Viewing 4 - 6 p.m., Friday in the chapel. 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross Georgia 31501. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, at Hazzard Hill Cemetery, Waycross, Georgia.

