FRANK DOYLE JR.

47, laborer, died August 22 at West Regional Medical Center. Survivors: wife: Teresa; daughters: Diamond Washington, Laticka Doyle Whiting (Robert), Anasis Best; son: Frank Doyle III; mother: Christa Evans; sisters: Pamela White, Gwen Kearson; brothers: Gary, Felton, Isreal, Chris. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Greater Love Baptist Church.

Load entries