FRANK FRANKLIN FERGUSON, JR.,

65, retired water and sewer technician for the City of Miami, died May 27 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include: his brother: Alvin Roberts; sister: Synita Seymour; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3- 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel.

